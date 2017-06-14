Moorhead Legion Tops East Grand Forks in Double Header

The Blues won 13-1 and 5-4

MOORHEAD, Minn — The Moorhead Blues took an early, commanding lead over East Grand Forks in game one of a doubleheader, and rode that to a 13-1 victory in five innings.

As a team, Moorhead collected 15 hits in the win.

The Blues’ dominant offense continued in game two as they jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

A grand slam for East Grand Forks in the top of the fifth gave them their first lead of the game, but Moorhead fought back for a 5-4 win.