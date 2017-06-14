Moorhead’s Police Summer Youth Program is Back in Action

It gives kids, ages eight to twelve, an opportunity to become more educated while still having fun.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Police Summer Youth Program is back in action and the lines were out the door for registration.

It gives kids, ages eight to twelve, an opportunity to become more educated while still having fun.

This motivating program is free and happens every Wednesday from June 21st until the second week in August.

Aside from the educational component and fun activity, these children have the chance to take trips off site.

“We’ll talk about bullying and we’ll talk about the dangers of smoking and vaping,” said Louis Ochoa, Youth Services Coordinator with the Moorhead Police Department. “We’ll talk about theft and we’ll go outside and do a fun activity after that. One of them is Thunder Road. Our first activity will be at Skate City so we’ll take the 200 kids to Skate City.”

The program is funded by the Department of Public Safety and pays for up to 200 kids to participate.