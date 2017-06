Storm Damages Power Transmission Tower in Fargo

How Tuesday's Storm Impacted the F-M Area

FARGO, ND — Last night’s storm left parts of the metro damaged.

With winds reaching up to 70 miles per hour, a large power transmission tower located at 63rd Avenue and 25th Street South in Fargo was badly damaged.

Xcel Energy said around 3,000 customers in the area lost power.

Cass County Electric reported 800 customers without power after the storm passed through.

The winds also caused trees, stop signs, and power lines to be damaged around the area.