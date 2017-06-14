“They Did Change the World”: North Dakota “Farm Boys” Turned Soldiers Remembered this Flag Day

In Honor of Flag Day, Post 2 Re-Dedicated the 164th Infantry Regiment WWII Memorial Monument in Lindenwood Park

FARGO, ND — Veterans and community members gathered at Lindenwood Park in Fargo for a ceremony for the 164th Infantry Regiment World War Two Memorial.

“During over four and half years of activation, these soldiers proved that on the fields of international conflict, a citizen solider could excel and meet the best the enemy had to offer and could prevail,” said Christopher Hanson, the Commander of American Legion Post 2.

The monument was originally placed at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 5th Street in 1987 to honor the 216 North Dakota “farm boys” turned soldiers who fought in WWII.

In late November 2016, the monument was moved to Lindenwood Park because Post 2 relocated and they wanted a beautiful forever home for the memorial.

“If you look at it this symbol, these gentlemen did change history,” said Joel Vettel, director of the Fargo Park District. “They did change the world.”

Post 2 said they are thankful for this re–dedication.

“It’s been fun doing this working with some good people,” said Sylvan Melroe, incoming commander of Post 2. “The ones that did this are shining examples of what we call Fargo nice.”

This year marks an important year for the 164th infantry, marking the 100th anniversary of the regimes mobilization for WWI and the seventh anniversary of the landing at Guadalcanal during WWII.