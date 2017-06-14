Thunder Road’s Children’s Charity Day Focuses on Autism

Any tickets purchased today can be used anytime throughout the summer

FARGO, ND — A little bit of rain didn’t stop kids from coming out to Thunder Road for a day filled with fun and to raise money for autism.

Children’s Charity Day was held at Thunder Road where you were able to get a summer’s full of tickets all at once.

Tickets give you access to mini golf, go carts, batting cages, bumper cars and laser tag.

Half of your cost goes towards North Dakota Autism Center and The Village Family Service Center.

“It’s great for the community to come together for two nonprofits,” said Darcy Kasprowicz. “It’s just a great day for us to raise some awareness and raise some money for the two charities today.”

