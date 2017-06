West Acres Cinema Loses Screen Power in Overnight Storms

Power was restored around 9:30

FARGO, ND — Moviegoers at West Acres Cinema were also hit by power outages just after 9 o’clock last night.

Our very own Nick Broadway was there when the screens went black.

Many customers crowded the lobbies waiting for power to come back while others decided to run out to their cars and leave.

