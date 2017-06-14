West Fargo’s Yoga With Cats: Finding a Forever Home

Homeward Animal Shelter teamed up with Healing Touch Chiropractic for a night of feline fitness.

WEST FARGO, ND — People in the metro are finding their zen with a little help from some cats.

Homeward Animal Shelter teamed up with Healing Touch Chiropractic for a night of feline fitness.

Adoptable cats joined yogis on the floor.

The shelter hopes the event can help cats find a forever home.

This is the second time the two organizations have teamed up, but it won’t be the last.

“We really say yoga is good for both the mind and body and cats are good for the soul. It’s a combination that’s good for everybody,” said Heather Klefstad, who is with Homeward Animal Shelter. “We will have more ‘Meow Maste’ events in the future. Our next one coming up is July 12, after that August 16th and then just keep watching the calendar for future events ahead.”

To see what furry friends are available for adoption, click here.