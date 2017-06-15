Big Turnout for the Big Three Bs: Burgers, BBQ and Beer Festival

Patrons and grill masters say they couldn't have asked for a better day to sizzle some patties and crack open a cold one

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Thousands of brews are pouring for the thousands of people pouring into the Moorhead Center Mall Parking Garage.

It’s an annual event which serves music, burgers and beer throughout the night.

Thousands of people are parading throughout the Moorhead Center Mall Parking Garage with burgers in one hand and beer in the other for Fargo Monthly’s Fourth Annual Burger BBQ and Beer Festival.

“This is all about coming together under one roof, or under one sky as some of it might be and just having a great time,” said Andrew Jason, from Spotlight Media and a festival Coordinator.

“The sun is shining, we got good smelling food all around us, I know as soon as we’re done here, I’m gonna go get me a bite,” said Chad Spenst of Labby’s Grill and Bar. “Just gotta do some clean-up and then we eat up.”

Chad Spenst says they’ve grilled about 500 patties since the fest opened.

We asked him what it takes to make a successful burger.

“Well it all starts with quality ingredients,” said Spenst. “You find some people that know what they’re doing. We got the best cooks in Fargo right here.”

But there’s one secret ingredient he says is most important.

“Love,” he said.

“Love?” I asked.

“Yes.”

The expected brews make an appearance but there’s one drink which some say sticks out.

“Tried the frozen beer for the first time,” said Briana Smith and Amanda Midthune of Moorhead. “That was new.”

Wait… What?

“It’s kind of like a margarita,” said Midthune. “Almost.”

“You can get any beer you want and then they top it off frozen beer on top,” added Smith.

The festival coordinator says running this event is no simple task.

“It’s crazy, we’ve been here since five a.m. getting everything ready,” said Jason. “I think I’m close to 30,000 steps for the day, so that’s cool.”