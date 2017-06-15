Body Pulled from Red River, Sent to Minneapolis for Autopsy

1/5 The Fargo Fire Department and the Red River Valley Dive and Rescue Team recovered a body from the Red River at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

2/5 Authorities talk at the site of the body recovery near the 12th Avenue North Bridge

3/5 A body is loaded into the back of a vehicle after being recovered from the Red River near the 12th Avenue North bridge.

4/5 The area where crews recovered the body, near the 12th Avenue North bridge.

5/5 David Tikayne, 29, has been missing since June 5th. Family members say he was in the Red River but did not make it out.

FARGO, ND — Crews from the Fargo Fire Department and the Red River Valley Dive and Rescue Team found a body in the Red River about 6:30 this morning near the 12th Avenue North bridge.

Authorities confirm the body as a male who is fully clothed, but are not ready to identify the man.

Crews have been searching the Red for more than a week after 29-year-old David Tikayne was reported missing by family members.

Authorities say Tikayne was with family members on the afternoon of June 5th when they say he entered the river with other people.

Family members say they didn’t think Tikayne got out on his own, but authorities say the witness reports were conflicting.

Authorities told KVRR Reporter Jackie Kelly and Chief Photographer Patrick Conteh the body will be sent to Minneapolis for an autopsy.

