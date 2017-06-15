Body Pulled from Red River, Sent to Minneapolis for Autopsy
Authorities confirm the body as a male who is fully clothed, but are not ready to identify the man
FARGO, ND — Crews from the Fargo Fire Department and the Red River Valley Dive and Rescue Team found a body in the Red River about 6:30 this morning near the 12th Avenue North bridge.
Crews have been searching the Red for more than a week after 29-year-old David Tikayne was reported missing by family members.
Authorities say Tikayne was with family members on the afternoon of June 5th when they say he entered the river with other people.
Family members say they didn’t think Tikayne got out on his own, but authorities say the witness reports were conflicting.
Authorities told KVRR Reporter Jackie Kelly and Chief Photographer Patrick Conteh the body will be sent to Minneapolis for an autopsy.
