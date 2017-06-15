Breckenridge Teen Sentenced in Hatchet Attack on Father

An attempted murder charge and a second assault charge were both dropped

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — A teen has been sentenced for attacking his father with a hatchet in 2016 in Breckenridge.

Jack Langston, 19, was given 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

An attempted murder charge and a second assault charge were both dropped.

Langston was also given credit for having served 50 days.

Langston was 17 at the time of the attack, but would have been tried as an adult.

Jerome Langston suffered severe head injuries but was eventually released from the hospital.