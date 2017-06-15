Community Gathers in Pelican Rapids for Meeting on Star Lake Casino Project

Nearly 300 people gathered at Pelican Rapids High School to voice their opinions and concerns about the proposed project

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — We first brought the story about the Shooting Star Casino proposing a new casino project back in February.

Otter Tail County officials are seeking public input in their decision to approve the project.

The meeting was meant to gather public input on whether to county should allow Shooting Star Casino to develop nearly 200 acres of land surrounding 14 acres of tribe-owned land.

A large majority of those who spoke gave their concerns on the largest commercial projects in Otter Tail County

history.

The people who spoke against it talked about the environment of Star Lake and the impact the project would have on the county’s economy.

“I think it’s a little disingenuous too, when you look into in and see what’s corresponded there,” said Jason Gorr of the Star Lake Property Owners Association. “The quote from the DNR says that there is a likelihood, a probability, of a disturbance to the red-necked grebe.”

“An EIS must, not shall, not can, but must, be prepared for projects that exceed the threshold of 250,000 square feet,” said Lee Mindeman

“The potential destruction of the natural surroundings of this incredible waterfowl and migratory breeding grounds seems unthinkable,” said Ty Dayton of the Star Lake Concerned Citizens Group.

The crowd applauded each comment expressing concern over the project.

A majority of the public called for county officials to gather more information on the economic impact of the

to the county.

The public information session for the project closes on June 21.

The county will decide the fate of the project or if a deeper investigation is needed on July 11.