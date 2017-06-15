Crookston Woman Pleads Guilty in Red River Valley Meth Trafficking Ring

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Crookston woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a drug related murder in Grand Forks.

Lorie Ortiz, 42, admitted that she was involved in attempting to destroy evidence after Austin Forsman was killed in the parking lot of Flying J.

The murder investigation uncovered a large meth trafficking ring in the Red River Valley.

Thirteen people have been tied to the ring and charged in federal court.

Krystal Feist has pleaded guilty to the murder and will be sentenced in August.