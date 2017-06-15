Edgewood Village and Vista Show Us the Funny Way to Stay Healthy

The senior living center teamed up with Health Springs to bring some healing fun

FARGO, ND– They say laughter is the best medicine.

Edgewood Village and Vista opened its doors for Laughter Yoga.

The senior living center teamed up with Health Springs to bring some healing fun.

The group used different breathing and stretching methods while fake laughing.

Laughter is known to increase endorphins, lower blood pressure and create better blood flow.

“The motto is you fake it until you make it, and that’s what we do!” said Jan Nelson, who is the executive director of Health Springs. “We just start to laugh and then that moves into a group laughter that’s fun to be with and around.”

This was the second time the groups hosted the event.

Health Springs is the only “Laughter Yoga” certified group in the metro.