North Dakota Sailor Who Died at Pearl Harbor is Coming Home

A public memorial service will be held in Fessenden next Saturday

FESSENDEN, ND — A North Dakota sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally coming home.

The remains of Gunners Mate 1st Class Arthur Neuenschwander are scheduled to arrive at the Fargo airport on Wednesday.

A public memorial service will be held in Fessenden next Saturday.

Neuenschwander was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was docked at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7, 1941.

He was 32 at the time.

Family members gave the Navy DNA samples to help identify the remains.