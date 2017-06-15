RDO Equipment Holds “Day of Play” Event in Moorhead

The Annual Day of Play allows kids to not only see the equipment, but play with it

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Trailer tractors and equipment usually aren’t kid friendly, but RDO Equipment in Moorhead is showing just how much fun they can be.

From the BBQ to the bouncy house to the vehicles, it’s a fun filled day for adults and their children.

They are also educated on the equipment and how to use each piece of machinery.

“It’s just an event for kids and adults of all ages to come out here,” said Mike Wollschlager, who is a store manager at RDO. “Spend some time with our employees, ride some gators and tractor rides, a little bouncy house. We serve a meal.”

Organizers expected more than 300 people to show up for the event.