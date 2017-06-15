Saltdogs Homer Four times, Down RedHawks in Series Finale

RedHawks pitcher Cesilio Pimentel picks up first loss of the season.

FARGO, ND (RedHawks Baseball) — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks lost Thursday afternoon 11-9 in a shootout with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

RedHawks starter, Cesilio Pimentel (5-1) picked up his first loss of the season, giving up seven runs (six earned) in his five innings of work.

The Lincoln offense homered three times in the game with the first dinger coming from Randolph Oduber in the second, plating two. Tommy Mendonca and Trever Adams also went deep for the Saltdogs who collected 15 hits.

The RedHawks scored four of their nine runs with two outs in the ninth off of Fabio Martinez who eventually gave way to Cameron McVey. McVey surrendered one hit before recording the game’s final out, handing Fargo-Moorhead their third consecutive loss.