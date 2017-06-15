Shooting in Virginia: “An Attack Against One of Us is An Attack Against All of Us”

Even if it's thousands of miles away from North Dakota, acts of violence hurt both our leaders and community

FARGO, ND — Our Congressional leaders and others are speaking out about the attack.

Many hope it will be the last.

“An attack against one of us is an attack against all of us,” said North Dakota Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Jocelyn Wainwright of West Fargo. “That’s not what we’re about.”

State leaders, including Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven, and Representative Kevin Cramer released statements saying their thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“We also have to recognize, honor, thank, and appreciate our Capitol Police,” said North Dakota Republican Senator John Hoeven, “and all of our law enforcement officers that rush into the danger and protect us.”

None of the three are on congressional baseball teams.

When it comes to the people our leaders serve, they say a shooting is something you never want to hear about.

“It’s really difficult,” said Jaryd, in downtown Fargo. “You feel like the world is getting worse.”

At least 10 people I talked to downtown were not aware of the shooting.

But for one local woman, the Washington D.C area is a place that’s close to her heart.

“I think it hits home for me because I have a daughter living in Washington D.C.,” said Jocelyn. “You always hear of violence there and my first thought is ‘Is she okay?'”

She said it’s almost as if she hears of something tragic happening once a day, and unfortunately, the circumstances of this shooting weren’t surprising.

“The political discourse is so negative right now,” she said.

“Politics have been so divided recently that it’s really bad to say, but I almost feel like it was a surprise that it hadn’t happened sooner,” added Jaryd.

Those I talked to hoped the nation can move forward stronger.

“If we disagree with them, we still have to show some kind of respect,” said Jocelyn. “That is what America is founded on and that’s what we have to go back to.”

Representative Peterson of Minnesota also released a statement saluting Capitol Police for their efforts.