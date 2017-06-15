Star Lake Casino Project: Environment is Major Concern Among Opposition

A public hearing begins at 7 on the Star Lake Resort and Casino proposed by the White Earth Nation

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — People will soon be packing the Pelican Rapids High School auditorium for a public hearing on a controversial casino project.

JASON CERJAK: I’m here at Pelican Rapids High School, about an hour before the meeting is supposed to start. People will be coming in here to fill up the auditorium, which does hold about 500 people. With me is one of those people right now. Damian Badboy from the White Earth Nation will be attending the meeting. Damian, can you tell us a little more about why you’re here today.

DAMIAN BADBOY: I showed up today to make a statement about the wetlands that they’re going to bring in about 500,000 yards of dirt and cover up some of the land. The casino is really going to have an effect on the environment and that’s one of the things we’re trying to save. It’s going to be on the Wild Rice bed area so we’re trying to make our voices heard. That’s one of the main issues that I think is happening.

JC: What is your role here?

DB: My role is to make a statement here so that my voice is heard. I believe all people’s voices should be heard on this area. This is a very thing like the Dakota Access pipeline. We need our environment for the wildlife, especially from the Wild Rice, which is very important today. This is one of the ways that we can do that and I’m really glad to be here to be a part of this.

