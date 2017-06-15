UPDATE: Crews Hope to Have Interstate Clear by Noon, No Injuries in Semi Crash

FARGO, ND — Authorities say no one was injured after two semis crashed on I-94 just after nine o’clock this morning near Veterans Boulevard.

They say they hope to have the interstate clear to open by noon.

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly and Patrick Conteh talked with one of the semi drivers and the North Dakota State Patrol about the crash.

I-94 is backed up and authorities have blocked off sections of the interstate after a crash involving two semis.

If you are heading to work, it is advised you change your route.