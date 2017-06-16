Authorities Still Waiting on Identity of Body Pulled from the Red River

FARGO, ND — Authorities have not yet identified the man whose body was recovered from the Red River near the old toll bridge this morning.

At about 6:30 a.m. the Fargo Fire Department discovered a male body in the Red River.

“Fargo Fire was out just doing a mission of a search this morning in a boat in the river and they came across a body up against a shoreline just a few hundred yards from 15th Ave North here,” said Lieutenant Brad Penas with the Moorhead Police Department. “They brought him to this location.”

Fargo Fire, Moorhead Fire and Valley Water Rescue have been searching the river daily.

David Tikayne, 29, has been missing since June 5th.

Family members said Tikayne went into the Red River near First Avenue North in Moorhead.

There were conflicting witness reports of whether or not he was able to swim to shore.

The water may not be that deep, but the murkiness and the debris within the water made the search difficult.

The body was taken away and transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minneapolis for an autopsy.

“We have reason to believe that based on the description, clothing description, so forth,” said Lt. Penas, “that it is the person that we’re searching for. The family has been notified and we do not have final confirmation of that right now.”

Police said the body appeared to be in the river for about a week so it may take more time to perform the autopsy.

Moorhead Police are expecting to have a name to release soon.