Detroit Lakes’ Ultra Snowmobile Campout and Show

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Hot weather, bright sun and…snowmobiles?

The Ultra Snowmobile Club is hosting a camp out, swap meet and show on Saturday and Sunday.

People of all ages are invited to enjoy the weekend and the activities.

There will be a snowmobile show and vendors selling equipment.

Whether you need some updated gear, additional accessories or a new snowmobile, it will be available for purchase.

“Anything from this 62 Polaris here all the way up into the 80’s it’s quite a variety,” said Wayne Schlauderaff, who is the coordinator of the Snowmobile Summer Camp. “You’ll always see something you won’t see at other shows. You’ll always see something different.”

General admission is $5 a person or $10 for a family.

It is $25 for a person to campout.