“When They Get Done with Us, They’re Coming for You”: Castile Family Speaks on Verdict

ST. PAUL, Minn. — After five days of deliberation, Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on all counts in the shooting death of Philando Castile.

Family members met with reporters after the court case came to a close.

“This system continues to fail black people and they will continue to fail you all,” said Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile. “Because this happened to Philando, when they get done with us, they’re coming for you, for you, for you and all your inter-racial children.”

Castile was killed in a traffic stop last July.

Yanez shot him five to seven times while his girlfriend recorded the incident with Facebook Live.

The officer took the stand and said he was looking for two suspects in a convenience store robbery and Castile apparently matched the description.

Castile told Yanez he had a gun and Yanez says he was reaching for it, despite Yanez ordering him not to.

“For that man to get on the stand and lie,” said Castile’s sister, Allysza Castile. “He got caught in three, four, five different lies. He seen the gun, the gun was in his pocket…”

“My son loved this state,” added Valerie. “He had one tattoo on his body and it was of the Twin Cities. The state of Minnesota with a TC on it. My son loved this city and this city killed my son.

And the murderer gets away! Are you kidding me right me right now?”

“That was my brother, that was my mentor, that was my father figure, that was everything,” cried Allysza. “That man worked hard for me every single day. Every birthday, every Christmas. He was the one that made sure I had gifts. He didn’t deserve to die the way he did.”

“He has to answer to someone bigger than all of us,” warned Valerie. “We’re just here. We’re just going through this human experience. He will have to face his creator and I hope he die tonight.”

The St. Anthony Police Department has dismissed Yanez from duty despite being cleared of all charges.

The city plans on offering him a voluntary separation.

He will not return to active duty following the court case.

