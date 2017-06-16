Judge Rejects Group’s Request to Add President Trump to DAPL Lawsuit

NATIONAL — A judge is not allowing President Trump to be one of the defendants in a lawsuit against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg says the President would have to be sued under a separate lawsuit.

The prosecuting attorney is considering this option.

A group of Native Americans filing the lawsuit wants to add the President to the list of defendants for pushing the long-delayed project to completion.

The pipeline began shipping oil on June first.