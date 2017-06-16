Killer of Moose Lake Teen Moved to Minimum Security Prison

Blom is convicted of kidnapping 19-year-old convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999
Erin Wencl

 

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — The man serving a life sentence for the murder of a Moose Lake teen in 1999 is on the move.

Donald Blom, 68, is moving from a maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights to a minimum-security prison in Faribault, Minnesota.

Blom is convicted of kidnapping 19-year-old convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999.

He was caught on the store’s surveillance video kidnapping Poirier when she was working alone.

He was arrested after a tip from the public came and part of his clothing was identified from the grainy video.

Blom later confessed to strangling her and burning her body in a pit on his property in Moose Lake.

Related Post

Friday, April 21st Declared “Prince Day̶...
Gov. Dayton Skeptical on Republican Plan for Lower...
Police Searching for Seized Vehicle Stolen from Mo...
Minnesota Man who Murdered Fargo Woman Sentenced

You Might Like