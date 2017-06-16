Killer of Moose Lake Teen Moved to Minimum Security Prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — The man serving a life sentence for the murder of a Moose Lake teen in 1999 is on the move.

Donald Blom, 68, is moving from a maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights to a minimum-security prison in Faribault, Minnesota.

Blom is convicted of kidnapping 19-year-old convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999.

He was caught on the store’s surveillance video kidnapping Poirier when she was working alone.

He was arrested after a tip from the public came and part of his clothing was identified from the grainy video.

Blom later confessed to strangling her and burning her body in a pit on his property in Moose Lake.