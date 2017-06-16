LIVE: Local Artist’s New Picture Book Highlights Lesser-Known Animals

Mark Elton was inspired to write the book by his young nephew

Fargo artist Mark Elton joins Adam Ladwig on KVRR’s morning show to talk about his new book, Atypical Animals.

Elton wrote the book to offer an alternative to normal animal picture books for his new nephew.

This book focuses on more unique animals, like the yeti crab and the great potoo bird.

Part of the proceeds from sales of the book go to the Longspur Prairie Fund, which promotes environmental causes in the Red River Valley.

Find out how to get a copy of Atypical Animals by clicking here.

You can find out more about Elton’s work by visiting his personal website here.