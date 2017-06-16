Local Kids Kick Off Midwest KidFest

Kids of all ages were invited to come out to the teddy bear parade before Midwest Kid Fest

FARGO, ND — It was a parade full of cuddly buddies in Island Park for the kick off to Midwest KidFest.

Kids and their stuffed best friends marched in the annual Teddy Bear Parade starting at Dike West and moving throughout Island Park.

The VFW Post 762 led the parade with their Honor Guard and handed out flags.

Kids were asked to bring a canned food item along with decorating their wagon, bike or stroller.

Organizers said it’s just a way for the community to enjoy the warm weather and join together for some fun.

“It’s really great for kids to come out and see that the whole community supports them and that we’re here to help build them up and become responsible members of our community together,” said Jessica Korynta, who is the program coordinator with the Fargo Park District.

Donated canned food items will go towards and benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.