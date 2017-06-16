One Semi Split in Half After Crash on I-94 Near Veterans Boulevard

FARGO, ND — Two semis collided on I-94 near Veteran’s Boulevard around 9 a.m., backing up traffic for hours.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi hauling steel beams tipped over, hitting another semi traveling in the same direction.

The semi was pushed into the median, striking the Veterans Boulevard overhead support column.

That caused the truck to split in half and go into the westbound lanes.

There were no injuries reported, but one of the semi drivers was a little shaken up.

“It’s all just been one big shock, one big incident, it all just happened,” said driver Brent “Bouj” Boudreau. “I mean, that piece just went flying right over there. Did you see that over there? I mean holy! I’m very lucky to be walking right now. I’m kind of in shock.”

“We were very fortunate that there were no other vehicles,” said Trooper Adam Malafa with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. “According to one of the semi drivers, there was other traffic in the area and obviously going into the westbound lanes in oncoming traffic, we’re very fortunate that no other vehicles are involved in this crash.”

Traffic on I-94 returned to normal around noon.