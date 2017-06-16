West Fargo Fire Department Hits Busiest Week in Five Years

West Fargo Fire Department Says The Past Week Has Been Their Busiest in the Past Five Years

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Fire Department said this past week has been their busiest week in the past five years, with 20 fire and motor vehicle related accidents within their city.

West Fargo’s fire chief, Dan Fuller, said in the summer they see a lot of deck fires.

He said this happens when people put out their cigarettes in old planters.

“One, 20, 100 cigarettes may go in there and you may not have an issue, but then it just takes that one time when it’s dry enough and windy enough that material catches on fire,” said Chief Fuller.

Another thing they see a lot of is grilling fires, when people don’t properly cool down the coal they used.

“You want to let those embers or those coals sit and burn out for a day, or you take them out and put them in a noncombustible container…metal container and put water in them and stir it up to make slurry and let them cool off,” Chief Fuller said.

With the Fourth of July coming up, people may want to shoot off fireworks.

Fuller said that even if you safely set off the fireworks, the dry conditions could cause a fire.

“What we recommend is that if you’re going to go out in the county to shoot off fireworks, or even if you’re doing it in your yard, have the garden hose right there or have a bucket of sand or something like that or a shovel,” he said.

When it comes to your home, there are a few things you also need to keep in mind.

One thing they do recommend is to close your bedroom door before you go to sleep at night.

“Even just having a closed door in a fire situation from one room to the next, stops the spread of heat, smoke, flames, everything,” Chief Fuller said.

He also wants to remind people to check their fire alarm batteries often.

The West Fargo Fire Department is planning a “Close Your Door” campaign set to start this fall.