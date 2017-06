Coach of the Week: Davies Soccer Coach Nick Christianson

Christianson led the Eagles to a 2017 State Championship

FARGO, N.D. — Davies girls soccer coach Nick Christianson is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Christianson led his team to the 2017 state title despite the Eagles heading into the tournament as a No. 4 seed.

Davies held each of its three opponents scoreless en route to the school’s first championship since 2014.