North Dakota Native Donny Schatz Returns to Red River Valley Speedway

Schatz is coming off a big win at Knoxville Raceway

FARGO, N.D. — Donny Schatz is putting the pedal to the medal headed into this weekend’s race, which are perfectly located at Red River Valley Speedway in his hometown of North Dakota.

“It’s incredible to be back in Fargo anytime you get that opportunity to be here,” Schatz said. “But to be here with your own race car and be able to race in town, sleep in your own bed, see all your familiar faces it’s a really warming feeling.”

But Schatz, the 8 time world of outlaws craftsman spirit car series champion, knows he needs to kick into high gear for his home town fans.

“Absolutely there is an added bit of pressure when you come home,” Schatz said. “There’s a lot of people coming out to see us and they don’t get to see this race team or me very often and I think their expectations are to just win everything.”

Schatz ranks third All–Time in world of outlaws wins with 239, so a little bit of added pressure won’t be stopping him.

“Absolutely. I feed off pressure. Sometimes when you’re under the knife is when you seem to either rise to the occasion or you fail and failures not an option,” Schatz said. So, that’s what we look forward to is being in them situations because you’re going to be in them. There’s no way to avoid them and we’re not trying to avoid them. Sometimes you just have to be put in them positions to find out what you’re made of.”