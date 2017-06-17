Post 2 Downs Manitoba behind Spiess’ Complete Game

K. Spiess throws seven innings, surrendering just two hits in the win.

FARGO, N.D. — Day two of the Joe Parmer Tournament took place at Jack Williams Stadium on Saturday. Post 2 wrapped up pool play with a 3-1 win over Manitoba. Karsen Spiess pitched a complete game for Fargo giving up just two hits.

Chandler Ibach was 2-4 with a 2-run home run for Post 2 in the bottom of the third to give the team the lead. Brandt Kolpack also had a pair of hits on the day with an RBI.

Post 2 received the two seed following pool play and will play Manitoba who received the three seed. Due to a rain out on Saturday evening, that game will be played at 10 a.m. on Sunday with the third place and championship games following at Jack Williams Stadium.