Legion Baseball Roundup: Post 2 Splits in Joe Parmer Tournament

Post 2 wins 10-2 over Big Stone, loses to Shakopee 8-5

FARGO, ND — Post 2 split in the Joe Parmer Tournament, winning game one against Big Stone 10-2 and falling to Shakopee 8-5.

In game one, Jonny Brooks hit a bloop single to center in the bottom of the second to bring in a run for Post 2. Their bats continued to hurt the Big Stone bullpen through seven.

In game two, Tommy Keohen hits a grand slam in the bottom of the second to put Shakopee up 6-1. Shakopee maintained that lead, taking home the victory.