RedHawks Player Profile: Mitch Delfino

Infielder Mitch Delfino has four home runs on the season.

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks are a little more than a month into their season, so some of the names and faces might not be too familiar. We begin our player profile series.

Like most baseball players, ReHawks infielder Mitch Delfino found himself on the diamond at a young age, brought to the field by who else, but his dad.

“I’ve been told I’ve been playing baseball since before I could remember,” Mitch Delfino said. “Obviously I started in little league when I was like 5 years old. My dad coached me for most of my life until high school.”

Delfino’s baseball career continued after his days at Cloverdale High School (Calif.). The California native was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 20th round of the 2012 MLB draft out of California-Berkeley. In spring training this season, the third baseman was released.

“It was bitter sweet getting released this year. The giants had a lot of infielders in the organization,” Delfino said. “There wasn’t really a place for me to go. The next day I got a text from Doug asking if I wanted to come play in Fargo. Crazily my wife is actually from Willmar, Minnesota, and went to college in Fargo. So, it was a perfect situation. We packed everything up and moved out here.”

As the Californian gets adjusted to life in the the Fargo-Moorhead area, he says he loves the atmosphere that fans bring to Newman Outdoor Field.

“There atmosphere is awesome,” Delfino said. “Everybody is playing to win. It’s much more of a group atmosphere.”

Just like how his dad got him started with baseball at a young age, Delfino has already gotten a bat in the hand of his 1 1/2-year-old son’s hands.

“He’s been hitting off of a tee for probably four months now,” said Delfino. He’s also getting a little soft toss in too.”