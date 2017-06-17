RedHawks Struggling Against Tougher American Association Teams

RedHawks have lost 9 of their last 11 games

FARGO, N.D. — June has proven to be a tough month of baseball for the RedHawks, having lost 9 of their last 11 games, including tonight’s 12-2 loss to Wichita.

These last 11 games are very uncharacteristic of the RedHawks team that went 9-1 in their first 10 games of the season.

Despite the current losing streak, the RedHawks are still performing above average in almost every statistical category. They have 9 players batting over .230, with Mike Schwartz batting as high as .350.

On the mound, Jose Almarante leads the American Association with 38 strikeouts and Mike O’Neals 2.20 ERA is the 3rd best in the league.