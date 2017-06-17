West Fargo Community Throws Block Party to Help Family After Losing Their Home

The Westport Beach Community threw a block party for a family who lost their home to a fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After a West Fargo family lost their home to a fire, neighbors and friends came together to help them bounce back.

“They lost everything. They had their clothes on their back is and that’s all that they had,” said Tony Nickles.

Tony Nickles is a neighbor and friend of the Connor family.

He says he would do anything to help after seeing what the fire put them through.

On June 1st, fire crews were called to 940 44th Avenue West because of a garage fire.

Shortly after they arrived, the entire house was up in flames.

“Thursday night we had about nine or ten people meet in my garage and we were like what do we do?” said Nickles.

They wanted to do something special for the family in their time of need.

The Westport Beach community decided to throw a block party to raise funds for the Connor family.

“The ideas just started coming flying. We did a Facebook page, we did reach outs saying we need help who wants to be involved,” said Nickles.

The party had a water slide for kids, beer tasting for adults and bean bag tournaments for everyone.

A bake sale and silent auction helped raise money.

“We just said as a group, they’re the first ones in the past to have been known to really give their shirt off their back to other people, and we said this is the best way to help them out,” said Nickles.

And it’s not just about knowing the Connor family personally, neighbors say this is just what you do when someone in the community is in need.

“That’s kind of the cool thing about our community I think, I feel like we have all decided we’re all friends and everyone comes together when there’s someone in need and that is definitely the case here in West Fargo,” said Corey Schaefer, also known as ‘Zero’ with Y94’s Morning Playhouse.

The Connor family says seeing this support at the block party is overwhelming, leaving them at a loss for words.

“I think this just shows the strength of the community that comes together,” said Nickles.

“I just like knowing that if anything ever were to happen to my family, this is the kind of community we live in,” said Schaefer.

Hundreds of people showed up to the block party in support of the Connors.