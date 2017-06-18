Legion Baseball: Post 2 Claims Joe Parmer Tournament Title

Post 2 wins twice on Sunday to win Joe Parmer Tournament.

FARGO, N.D. — The Joe Parmer Tournament concluded on Sunday at Jack Williams Stadium with the host team coming out on top. Post 2 defeated Manitoba in the morning by a score of 9-1. Ben Bryant was 2-3 with an RBI. Luke Sandy chipped in another three hits and a pair of RBI’s for Fargo in the win.

In the Championship game, Post 2 avenged Friday night’s loss to Shakopee by defeating them 11-3 in five innings. Sandy threw a complete game and struck out 6 in the victory. He also knotched 3 RBI’s for Fargo. Jake McKeever had a pair of hits and two RBI’s for offensively.

“We came a long way. I really thought on the mound we got better at throwing strikes,” Manager Luke Rustad said. “Hopefully this weekend just shows that when we do play well, and we limit our mistakes, put together some nice at bats, we are a tough baseball team and a tough team to beat.”

Pitcher Luke Sandy agrees.

“For us it was about being able to play our best baseball,” Luke Sandy said. “Lately, we’ve been kind of up and down. Getting wins that we should and some we shouldn’t. I just think that was a big step forward for us. Now, we can just keep rising toward the end of the year.”

Post 2 will be back in action on Tuesday against the Moorhead Blues.