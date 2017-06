Arizona Man Loses Appeal in North Dakota $2.5 Million Drug Bust

BISMARCK, ND — An Arizona man convicted in one of North Dakota’s largest heroin busts has lost an appeal.

A jury convicted Charles Ahumada of Tucson of possessing drugs and intending to distribute them.

Authorities say he was pulled over on I-94 near Bismarck in 2014 with over 4 pounds of heroin valued at $2.5 million hidden in the trunk.

Ahumada challenged a judge’s denial of his request to suppress evidence and argued there was not enough evidence to support his conviction on one of the drug counts.

An appeals court has rejected both of those arguments.