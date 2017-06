Bison Basketball Adds USC Trojans to Upcoming Schedule

NDSU travels to USC in November.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State basketball announced Monday that it has added a road game with the USC Trojans to the 2017-2018 schedule. The game is set for November 13 in Los Angeles, California.

This is the third power five school that the Bison have announced that they will play in the upcoming season. The other two, Arizona and Mississippi State.