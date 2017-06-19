We Can See Venus

You Might Like
Sleep Paralysis: What the Weird Sensation Means
FARGO, ND-- Have you ever woken up and felt like you were paralyzed? You're not alone. Your eyes open as you get ready to tackle the day ahead. "It can last for… continue reading ›
Thief River Falls Native Wins Miss Minnesota
A Thief River Falls native has been crowned Miss Minnesota. Brianna Drevlow won the title last night in Eden Prairie. She is the daughter of Joe and Jodi Drevlow of Thief River Falls and she is the oldest of eleven… continue reading ›
North Dakota Democrat Joins Many Republican Lawmakers Against President Trump's New Cuba Policy
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Trump's new Cuba policy isn't sitting well with many Republican lawmakers, Russia and even a North Dakota Democrat. The president is clamping down on some commerce and travel between the United States and Cuba but leaving… continue reading ›