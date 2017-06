Cone Zone: Fargo’s 4th Street South Improvements

FARGO, ND — The City of Fargo is working on improvements, one street at a time.

Starting this week, contractors will begin the first phase of work to fully reconstruct 4th Street South from Main Avenue to south of 2nd Street South.

The goal is to install a new water main system for the area.

Temporary access roads will be in place for businesses and residences in the work zone.

Traffic will be impacted by the project through late fall.