Dilworth Police Officers Offer “Lunch With a Cop” Program

To build a Stronger Community, Dilworth Police Officers are Offering a "Lunch With a Cop" Program

DILWORTH, Minn. — Police in Dilworth are making an effort this summer to build unity within their community.

Last Monday kicked off the “Lunch with a Cop” program where kids within the Dilworth community can have a free lunch and play games with officers.

The lunches are funded by a grant from Otto-Bremer Foundation.

Jimmy Johns has also sponsored lunches to kick off the program.

Dilworth kids say they have been enjoying time with the officers.

“I think it’s really cool how the cops do it because they you can get to know that the cops aren’t always bad guys and they’re good guys and they’re here if you need them,” said Lakija Pollock of Dilworth.

The lunches will run every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday rain or shine from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Whistle Stop Park.