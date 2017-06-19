Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Finding the Human Density

Fun and Easy Science Experiments

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff worked with Barry Olson of Benjamin Franklin Middle School to find the human density.

What You Need:

Ruler

Scale

Bathtub or human-size container full of water (big enough to completely submerge yourself in it)

Pen and Paper a friend

How to do the experiment:

1st you must find your weight on a scale in pounds (lbs.)

Take your weight in lbs. and convert into kilograms (kg) using the following formula:

Your lbs. X.4536 = Your kg

Convert your kg into grams (g) by multiplying your kg by 1000.

You now have your mass in grams. Example: 185 lbs. X .4536 = 83.916 kg 916 kg X 1000 = 83,916 g Your mass = 83,916 g



2nd you must have a bathtub or human-size container to submerge yourself in.

You will have to calibrate the container with water by using a ruler to see how much water is equal to each centimeter. Do this be pouring 10 liters of water in the container and then measuring the depth of the water. Keep track of how much water is equal to the number of centimeters. (See the chart below for an example of the container in the video).

Once you have calibrated your container it is time to fill the container 2/3 full record your starting volume of water liters (L).

Have a person get into the container, this person should fully exhale and submerge them self into the container of water and have your friend measure how much the water went up in centimeters. This number will be used to convert your volume and the waters volume in liters.

Next you must subtract the volume of you and the water from the volume of water alone. This will give you your volume in liters.

You must now convert your volume into milliliters (mL) by multiplying your volume in liters by 1000.

This will give you the volume of your body in milliliters. Example: Volume of water 130 L, Volume of water and body 214 L 214 L – 130 L = 84 L 84 L X 1000 = 84,000 mL Your volume = 84,000 mL



3rd you must use the formula Density = Mass / Volume to find your density.

Example: Your Density = Mass / Volume Your Density = 83,916 grams / 84,000 mL Your Density = .99 grams/milliliters



You have just found the density of your human body.

Example of the calibration chart for the container used in the video: