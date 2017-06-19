Fargo Park District Unveils Newly Remodeled Greens at Rose Creek

The golf course reopened after being closed for over a year due to reconstruction

FARGO, ND — It’s a hole in one win for Rose Creek Golf Course.

The Fargo Park District unveiled the remodeled golf course and announced the re-opening of the full 18 holes and driving range.

The course had been partially closed to the public since April of 2016 as it underwent levee reconstruction and renovations on holes eight through sixteen.

Local leaders say they’re excited for the community to get back out on the green.

“We’re very proud of this project were glad it’s come out so well,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. “I think for the citizens of Fargo this is a fantastic course. It’s a wonderful course for people. Center of our neighborhood, center of the city of Fargo and very pleased that we finally have it back open to 18 holes ready to play.”

Rose Creek Golf Course will be open every day from 8 to 7.