Firefighters Respond to Sheds on Fire in South Fargo

Shiina LoSciuto

FARGO, ND — Crews respond to multiple storage sheds on fire around 5 o’clock in south Fargo.

The Fargo Police Department was at a separate call when officers noticed smoke coming from behind a house at 1721 25th Avenue South.

Authorities found three sheds damaged from the flames.

Officials say it appears one of the storage units caught on fire and then spread to the other two.

The fire was put out within ten minutes.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

