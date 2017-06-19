Full Water Meditation: Yoga on the Water in Detroit Lakes

Lakes Pace, LLC Offers Yoga on the Water Classes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — If you love to be out on the lake but are looking for a relaxing workout, yoga on the water could be just the thing for you to try this summer.

Lakes Pace offers yoga classes on paddle boards in Detroit Lakes.

The paddle boards are 10-12 feet long and have a yoga mat design on the top.

The class is taught just like a normal yoga class would be, but the paddle board, winds, and water add resistance.

“There’s just something about doing yoga on the water, in nature, in sunshine and you know, sometimes in the wind,” said Jess Stuewe, who is the owner of Lakes Pace, LLC. “We had some breeze today.”

