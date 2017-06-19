New LGBT Bar To Become Sanctuary

First LGBT Bar in the Red River Valley to Open in a Decade

MOORHEAD, Minn. — An up and coming establishment is looking to break down barriers in north Moorhead.

It will be the first bar of this kind in the Red River Valley to open in a decade.

“We need a Gay Bar – the i–Beam’s been gone for years and it was a really great safe space for those of us in the LGBT community,” says Fargo resident Nicole Guidry.

And that’s what’s going to be opening in the next couple of months. Shane Friesz came back home from being in Las Vegas for the past 17 years and is working toward creating a fun and safe environment for members of the family.

“I’ve had a dream to open up a gay bar my – well, not my whole life, but about half my life,” explains Sanctuary owner Shane Friesz.

The Sanctuary is going to be a LGBT–friendly establishment where people from all over the Red River Valley can grab a drink and a bite without the fear of discrimination.

“Here it’s just us people can come out here and everybody can be themselves. Relax and just enjoy,” says Friesz.

However, with the establishment being out a rural area, some people are concerned about safety and security at the new digs.

“We went out there – me and my boyfriend went out there late at night. It’s up Highway 75, the area was dark, it was up a dirt road. There were very few houses around and I don’t remember if there were any working street lights in the area,” says Fargo resident Seth Meyer.

“It’s a safety issue for some of us in the LGBT community whereas how long is it going to take for the police to get there? WHo’s going to show up and harass people and be rude?” says Guidry.

And with the Sanctuary being so far away from the F–M metro, members of the LGBT community are concerned about their safety with drunk drivers, but Friesz says that’s not going to be an issue.

“We want to do something called Show Us Your Ride. And it’s going to be if you take Uber, Lyft, Cab or whatever, we’re going to give you your first drink for free. Obviously, we know that you got a ride out here so we’re not afraid of giving you your first drink. And then, obviously you’re going to need to take something home,” says Friesz.

He also says that he’s going to work with local law enforcement as well as set up lights, security cameras and possibly a security staff to ensure that the space remains a place where all are welcome. Especially for his community in rural north Moorhead. When open, the Sanctuary be the only restaurant and bar for 7 miles.

“So we’ll have sandwiches and pizza and a few appetizers that we can fry,” says Friesz.

But all in all, it’s a place for everyone to come out to 7 days a week.

“If you’re feeling out of place or out of sorts, you go to Sanctuary and have a good time,” says Sanctuary volunteer Kyle Anderson.

The Sanctuary is looking to open by Fargo–Moorhead Pride Week in early August.

