Audubon Dakota Monitoring Area Peregrine Falcons

FARGO, ND — A photograph of what could possibly be an injured peregrine falcon native to the F–M area is causing some concern.

The community has helped bring back the once endangered species and keeps close tabs on peregrines who nest in the area.

The peregrine falcon is one of the world’s fastest birds, with diving speeds that can reach 200 miles per hour.

“Peregrine falcons are the hot shot of raptors, of birds in general,” said Marshall Johnson, VP and State Director of Aududon Dakota.

But between 1940 and 1970, their population began to dwindle.

“The community in the Midwest has really rallied together with farmers, ranchers, local communities like Fargo-Moorhead to preserve and reinvigorate this species and all raptors species,” said Johnson.

There have been reports that suggest there may be an injured peregrine falcon, but Johnson said nothing has been confirmed yet.

A picture taken by a local birdwatcher showed the peregrine seems to be relying on one leg more than the other.

“We will certainly monitor the situation,” said Johnson. “If that bird becomes injured in a way it can’t fly, it can no longer help itself and it’s at the whims of what have you, we will probably take it on a case by case basis.”

Johnson said with the efforts the Fargo–Moorhead community has put into helping the species thrive, the bird will continue to flourish, even if some are lost.

“Here at the Fargo nest box, we’ve successfully fledge roughly almost 40 birds,” said Marshall. “There were less than 40 birds total in the Midwest 25 years ago.”

Johnson said even if the falcon in the picture is injured, it won’t have much effect on the species as a whole.

“It’s really a success story for a bird that symbolizes so much about the dynamic nature of wildlife,” he said.

Which is a good piece of mind for the community that has helped bring the peregrines back from the endangered list.

According to Audubon Dakota, the current population of Peregrine falcons appears to be stable and increasing throughout the U.S.