Dashcam Video Showing Castile Shooting Released

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. — A warning that what we are about to show you can be very disturbing to some.

Dashcam video of the Philando Castile shooting has been made public.

The video came from a camera in the squad car of Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

It shows what happened after Castile told Yanez that he had a permit to carry a gun.

The video shows Yanez tells Castile at least three times not to pull the gun out of his pocket three times before firing seven shots into the car.

As soon as the shooting is done, you can hear Diamond Reynolds scream “You just killed my boyfriend!”

Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter and other charges in the death of Castile, a black motorist who was shot seconds after he told Yanez he had a gun last July.

The squad-car video was shown in court but not released publicly until now.