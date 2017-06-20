District 16 Cass County Democrats Welcome Special Guest

FARGO, ND– The District 16 Cass County Democratic NPL welcomed a special guest at its monthly meeting to talk about a big change in West Fargo.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller shared the status of the department.

Volunteer firefighters have recently moved to serving full time.

Staff is needed as the city is responding to a record amount of calls.

Last week was actually their busiest period in the past five years.

“We need them in our community so our communities can stay strong. I have personally been affected by first responders helping myself or my daughter,” said Jessica Dryer, with 16 DEM-NPL. “I know people in our district as well who have their houses burn downed. Without them our community would be lost.”

District 16 holds meetings every third Monday of the month.