Essentia Health Holds Cancer Journey Conference for Survivors

A cancer journey conference was held to let survivors know they're not alone

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Essentia Health dedicated an entire day to educating and empowering cancer survivors in the metro.

A cancer journey conference was held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead for cancer survivors.

They had learning sessions, friendly discussions and got inspiring messages from their peers.

Breakout sessions took place including art journaling and genetics knowledge.

Program directors say it’s important for survivors to know they’re not alone.

“Knowledge is power and so we really want to empower these survivors to take charge of their own health and just to have a place to be able to connect with other people,” said Leah Deyo, who is with the Cancer Survivorship Program with Essentia. “There’s many struggles they go through.”

Billi Jo Zielinski, President and CEO of Make a Wish North Dakota, was the keynote speaker for the event.